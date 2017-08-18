'Days of Our Lives' will be preempted by eclipse coverage

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found in the Tennessee River near Ditto Landing Wednesday.More >>
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.More >>
Members of St. Johns Primitive Baptist Church found a noose hanging from a pole Wednesday night after Bible study, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.More >>
A home invasion this morning left two people injured, one with a gunshot injury to the calf.More >>
A cash bond amount of $250,000 has been set for Huntsville terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
It wasn't the catch a Florida fisherman was hoping for.More >>
This is a partial list of questions taken from various Facebook comment sections, and serves as a futile attempt to answer them once and for all, in a mostly serious manner.More >>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.More >>
Residents of Durham, NC residents heard rumors of a KKK rally at their court house, hundreds flooded the streets to protest. However, the white supremacy group never showed.More >>
RIP childhood.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
Information about the cruise line settlement.More >>
