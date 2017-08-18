'Days of Our Lives' will be preempted by eclipse coverage - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

By Amber Lee Cole, Digital Content Producer
On Monday, August 21, "Days of Our Lives" will not air at its regularly scheduled time due to ongoing eclipse coverage. 

The episode will air at 2 a.m. Tuesday, so set your DVR accordingly. 

Episodes of "Days of Our Lives" are also available to watch online at NBC.com

