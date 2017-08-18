Noose found hanging outside Lauderdale County church

Members of St. Johns Primitive Baptist Church found a noose hanging from a pole Wednesday night after Bible study, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.

Both the Lauderdale County Sheriff Department and the FBI are investigating. Sheriff Rick Singleton said this is something they are not going to tolerate and are taking very seriously.

"Lauderdale County is better than that and people of Lauderdale County are better than that," Singleton said.

"This church has been a part of this community for well over a hundred years, good Christian people attend there and they don't deserve this and we intend to exhaust all efforts and resources we have to find out who is responsible."

Investigators took fingerprints off the pole and noose. The church is isolated on a dead-end road and the noose was found outside the entrance of the church.

"I was asked earlier if they intended it as a joke or if they were serious about it, but this is something you don't joke about if it was intended as a joke. It is not funny and we are taking it seriously," Singleton added.

The Sheriff Office is asking anyone in the area if they saw anything suspicious to call the police. The department is stepping up patrols around churches in the area since the discovery.

If they find who is responsible the charge will be making terroristic threats and they are considering it a hate crime.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48