Noose found hanging outside Florence church

Members of St. Johns Primitive Baptist Church found a noose hanging from a pole Wednesday night after Bible study, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.More >>
Members of St. Johns Primitive Baptist Church found a noose hanging from a pole Wednesday night after Bible study, according to the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office.More >>
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.More >>
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.More >>
A home invasion this morning left two people injured, one with a gunshot injury to the calf.More >>
A home invasion this morning left two people injured, one with a gunshot injury to the calf.More >>
A cash bond amount of $250,000 has been set for Huntsville terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed.More >>
A cash bond amount of $250,000 has been set for Huntsville terrorism suspect Aziz Sayyed.More >>
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will launch Friday morning at 7:03am CT. WAFF 48 will stream the launch in this story.More >>
A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will launch Friday morning at 7:03am CT. WAFF 48 will stream the launch in this story.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
A wildlife removal expert captured a monster rattle snake beneath a home near Six Flags.More >>
Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.More >>
Bannon's stormy tenure as Trump's top strategist started the day he took the job, with outcry from civil rights and pro-equality groups.More >>
It wasn't the catch a Florida fisherman was hoping for.More >>
It wasn't the catch a Florida fisherman was hoping for.More >>
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
Lubbock police say Marmolejo severely beat his ex-girlfriend for adding Snapchat to her phone.More >>
In anticipation of a possible KKK rally in Durham, NC, residents flooded the streets to protest.More >>
In anticipation of a possible KKK rally in Durham, NC, residents flooded the streets to protest.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
Jayden Fontenot, a 10-year-old from Sulphur became a hero last Friday when his mother, Ashly Moreau went into labor with his baby brother at just 34 weeks.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
Jackson Police say a woman is dead after a fatal shooting on Fortification Street, near I-55.More >>
On Thursday, August 17, at approx. 11:48 p.m. Jackson police responded to the area of Fortification St. near I-55 regarding a shooting.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>
The director and a producer on the 1994 Disney classic animated movie explain how and why the two lions aren't related.More >>