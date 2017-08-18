One shot in Huntsville home invasion

A home invasion this morning left two people injured, one with a gunshot injury to the calf.

The incident occurred just after 10 a.m. in the 600 block of O'Fallon Rd. in Huntsville.

Police say the home invasion was domestic related but didn't elaborate.

Nothing further as police continue to investigate.

