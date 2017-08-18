WATCH: ULA Atlas V rocket launch - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

WATCH: ULA Atlas V rocket launch

By William McLain, Digital Content Manager
(Source: NASA) (Source: NASA)

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket will launch Friday from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The original launch time of 7:03am CT was delayed. Teams are evaluating a possible heating issue on the upper stage of the rocket before proceeding with the launch.

WAFF 48 will stream the launch in this story.

[ON A MOBILE DEVICE? TAP HERE TO WATCH LIVE STREAM]

The rocket is carrying a communications satellite for NASA's Tracking and Data Relay system.
 

Weather conditions are 90% favorable for a launch today.
 

