ULA Atlas V rocket launches NASA satellite

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launched Friday from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The original launch time of 7:03am CT was delayed. Teams evaluated a possible heating issue on the upper stage of the rocket before proceeding with the launch at 7:29am CT.

The rocket is carrying a communications satellite for NASA's Tracking and Data Relay system.

We’re launching our next comms satellite at 8:03am ET. See how @NASA_TDRS fleet helps us communicate w/ 40+ missions https://t.co/VmfGP2AdsO pic.twitter.com/3aup23NSi3 — NASA (@NASA) August 18, 2017





