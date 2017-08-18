ULA Atlas V rocket launches NASA satellite - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

ULA Atlas V rocket launches NASA satellite

By William McLain, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: NASA) (Source: NASA)

A United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket launched Friday from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The original launch time of 7:03am CT was delayed. Teams evaluated a possible heating issue on the upper stage of the rocket before proceeding with the launch at 7:29am CT.

The rocket is carrying a communications satellite for NASA's Tracking and Data Relay system.


 

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48

Powered by Frankly