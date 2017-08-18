Ethics case dismissed against Limestone commission chairman

An ethics complaint filed last year with the Alabama Ethics Commission against Limestone County Commission Chairman Mark Yarbrough has been dismissed.

The Yarbrough case “was dismissed in a 5-0 vote,” Thomas Albritton, the commission’s executive director, said in an email Thursday. The commission met in Montgomery on Wednesday.

Byron Cook, the former general manager of the Limestone County Water and Sewer Authority, and Greg Holland, the former assistant general manager, filed ethics complaints last September against Yarbrough.

“This matter has been resolved by the Ethics Commission,” Yarbrough said Thursday in a statement. “The facts were straightforward that I did nothing wrong. My family and I appreciate the continued support of the community.”

The lawyer for the complainants was frustrated at the outcome.

