Decatur man among missing in Hawaii helicopter crash

An Austin High School graduate and father of three is one of the five American soldiers who has been missing since late Tuesday after their helicopter went down during a training exercise off the coast of Hawaii.

Brian Woeber, a 1995 Austin graduate, was aboard a U.S. Army Blackhawk helicopter that went down during a nighttime training exercise.

The U.S. Coast Guard said Thursday evening it was searching up to 50 miles off Hawaii for the missing soldiers after their helicopter crashed.

Swift and dynamic currents prompted the rapid expansion. About 24 hours earlier, the search was focused on waters about 5 miles off shore.

Chief Petty Officer Sara Muir, a spokeswoman for the Coast Guard in Hawaii, said this is typical for this part of the ocean.

