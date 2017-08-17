AL native a driving force behind 'Voice' contestant's rising star

Many fans of NBC's "The Voice" will remember that Adam Wakefield was the runner-up in that national competition in the spring of 2016. What you may not realize though is that a north Alabama woman is now a driving force behind his career.

Wakefield captured the attention of the world finishing runner-up on "The Voice" in 2016. Obviously, it was huge boost to his career, but not necessarily the golden ticket to stardom.

"It's fun to try and forge our own path into the industry and try to get where we can," Wakefield said.

Wakefield is a native of New Hampshire who took his considerable talents to Nashville, Tennessee four years ago.

He stopped by the WAFF 48 News studio this week on his way to an impromptu concert in Huntsville. It was not by accident, but through one of his publicists, Avery King.

King is an Arab native and UNA graduate who is part of Nashville Music Media. She schedules interviews like this.

They know this guy is on the verge of stardom.

"We're just here to push him forward. Since he keeps making good music, it's an easy sell for us," said King.

Wakefield has released his first EP, "Blame It On Me." He sounds really good, but he can't do this on his own. It takes a team effort.

"We're just making it up as we go because we're all an independent team of friends who get together in the same head space," he said.

And when Wakefield does hit it big, he'll have a lot of people to thank, not the least of which is one north Alabama native.

