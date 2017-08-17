Former North Jackson coach gets probation for inappropriate relationship with student

A former Jackson County baseball coach charged with having an inappropriate relationship with an underage student will get probation.

Michael Wallace pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor on Tuesday.

He received a two-year suspended jail sentence and was forbidden from teaching minors during his two-year probation.

Wallace was fired from his job at North Jackson last year.

