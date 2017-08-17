Old Guntersville school getting historic marker

A historic marker will be unveiled at the site of a former all black school in Guntersville.

Lakeview School closed in the late 1960s after integration and burned down a few years later.

The 1960s were a tough time for many in the African American community, but for one graduate of 1967, as far as school is concerned, he wouldn't change a thing.

"Lakeview was a wonderful school to go to," said Jimmy Griffin, who graduated in the last class at Lakeview School.

Griffin is looking forward to his class reunion as fondly remembers his days at school.

"Well, I'm going to tell the truth. I skipped a lot of classes. I stayed in the woods a lot of time," said Griffin.

He also remembers getting caught.

"My grandmother marched me back to school," he said.

Lakeview was a small school offering only one sport: basketball. Something Griffin loved to play.

"I think I broke my own record. I shot 53 one night, come back and shot 54 the next," he said.

After all, sports had its benefits.

"Yeah, the girls. I mean, when you could play ball, you had some girls," said Griffin.

Now a historic marker will go up at Williamson-Harris Park where the school once stood, and Griffin's looking forward to being there with his old classmates.

"I'd love to see them all, you know, because it brings back memories when you see them," he said.

The unveiling of the historic marker at the old school site will take place at 3 p.m. Friday at Williamson-Harris Park.

