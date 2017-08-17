Madison County man has been found not guilty in ex-wife's murder

A Madison County man has been found not guilty on charges that he killed his ex-wife.

Charles Carrithers' ex-wife, Mary, was reported missing in 2011. Her remains were discovered in a wooded area in Morgan County in 2014. Her ex-husband was charged with her murder.

Carrithers' trial began on Monday. He was found not guilty and discharged.

