Madison County man pleads guilty to harassment in law enforcement threat

MADISON COUNTY, AL (WAFF) -

A Madison County man has pleaded guilty to threatening law enforcement.

Bobby Riddle was originally charged with making a terrorist threat. But he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of harassment.

Court document showed that a court found Riddle to be mentally ill, saying he "posed a real and present threat of substantial harm to himself or others."

