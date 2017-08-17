Madison County man pleads guilty to harassment in law enforcement threat

A Madison County man has pleaded guilty to threatening law enforcement.

Bobby Riddle was originally charged with making a terrorist threat. But he pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of harassment.

Court document showed that a court found Riddle to be mentally ill, saying he "posed a real and present threat of substantial harm to himself or others."

