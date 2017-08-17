Lawrence County grandmother found guilty in murder-for-hire plot

A Lawrence County judge has found Sandra Treadway guilty of solicitation to commit murder.

Treadway was convicted of trying to hire a hit man to kill her grandson's mother in 2015. Authorities say Treadway wanted the woman dead so she would not get custody of the grandson.

READ MORE: Woman charged for alleged murder for hire plot arrested again

She was caught after unknowingly hiring an undercover agent for the murder. Authorities had the intended target stage her own death in order to capture Treadway.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Sept. 26.

READ MORE: Woman stages own death to implicate child's grandmother in murder-for-hire plot

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48