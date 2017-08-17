Body found near Ditto Landing identified as Madison County teen

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has identified the body found in the Tennessee River near Ditto Landing Wednesday.

Authorities have positively identified her as 17-year-old Rose Ellen Jones of Madison County.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children lists her as missing since Aug. 6.

An autopsy has been performed, but a cause of death has not been revealed. The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office said she had been in the water for a long time, making a positive identification more difficult.

Authorities are still trying to learn more about Jones' disappearance. Anyone with information about her is asked to call investigator Parton at 256-533-8864 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office nonemergency number at 256-722-7181.

