Authorities need help identifying woman's body found near Ditto Landing

"Love" tattoo found on the body and possible representative samples of treble clef (Source: Madison County Sheriff's Office)

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public's help in identifying a woman found dead at Ditto Landing.

The sheriff's office got a call about a body found in the Tennessee River at approximately 5 p.m. Wednesday. They responded to an area west of Ditto Landing.

Deputies say the victim appears to be a 30- to 40-year-old white female, approximately 5 feet 1 inch tall and weighing approximately 110 pounds. She was found wearing black size 7 boots, size medium Zebra jeggings, and a size medium red T-shirt with white writing “I’m Still Killin’ It." She had on a fleece-style jacket. Her hair is short to medium hair length and believed to be brown in color.

Deputies report she also has two distinguishing tattoos. The first tattoo is on the underside of her left inner wrist and says “Love” with a red heart on the end. The second tattoo was on the inside of the inner right forearm of what is believed to be a treble clef.

At the conclusion of the initial investigation, her body was recovered and transported to the Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy. The autopsy has not yet yielded the cause of death.

The sheriff's office has not been able to match her with any missing person reports.

The case is now classified as a death investigation.

Any information regarding the identification of the woman should be directed to investigator Parton at 256-533-8864 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office nonemergency number at 256-722-7181.

