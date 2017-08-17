2 men arrested for murder of Madison County teenager

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division arrested 56-year-old Eugene Defredrick Collyear and 19-year-old Chandler Demetrius Herring for August 2017 murder of a 17-year-old Madison County teenager.

In August, sheriff’s office identified the body found in the Tennessee River near Ditto Landing Wednesday as 17-year-old Rose Ellen Jones of Madison County.

During the course of their investigation, evidence was collected that led to the arrest warrants for Collyear and Herring.

On January 11, those warrants were served and Collyear and Herring were booked into the Madison County Metro Jail on a 100,000 bond each. Additional

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children had listed Jones as missing since Aug. 6.

`An autopsy was performed, but a cause of death has not been revealed. The investigation is ongoing.

The sheriff’s office said she had been in the water for a long time, making a positive identification more difficult.

Authorities are still trying to learn more about Jones' death. Anyone with information about her is asked to call investigator Parton at 256-533-8864 or the Madison County Sheriff’s Office's nonemergency number at 256-722-7181.

