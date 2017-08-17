FULL COVERAGE: Solar Eclipse 2017

Nice conditions to start out today. Wake up temperatures are around 70 degrees and the muggy air is in place once again this morning.

A solar eclipse will occur on Monday, August 21 and most of north Alabama will have a prime view. Anyone planning to watch the eclipse should wear protective eyewear or use equipment built for watching a solar eclipse.



WAFF 48's live coverage of the event will begin online and on-air at noon. Chief Meteorologist Brad Travis will be live at the U.S. Space and Rocket Center for the peak of the eclipse in Huntsville at 1:30p.m. CT.



[TAP OR CLICK TO WATCH WAFF 48'S LIVE COVERAGE FROM NOON-2PM]

Meteorologist David Ernst is live in Franklin, Kentucky where the eclipse will totally block out the sun. We also have crews positioned in Sand Mountain and the Shoals to provide full coverage of north Alabama's solar eclipse view.



You will find a table below showing the start, peak and end times for the event.



[TAP HERE IF ON A MOBILE DEVICE FOR CITY-BY-CITY ECLIPSE TIMING]















