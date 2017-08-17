Eclipse timing in Alabama - WAFF-TV: News, Weather and Sports for Huntsville, AL

Eclipse timing in Alabama

By William McLain, Digital Content Manager
A solar eclipse will occur on Monday, August 21 and most of north Alabama will have a prime view. Anyone planning to watch the eclipse should wear protective eyewear or use equipment built for watching a solar eclipse.

You will find a table below showing the start, peak and end times for the event.





 

