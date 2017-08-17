Former UNA professor accused of sexual assault out at Denver university

A professor at the center of a lawsuit against the University of North Alabama is no longer employed at his latest university.

A former UNA student is suing over allegations her professor, David Dickerson, sexually assaulted her and the university covered it up.

Over the weekend, UNA said Dickerson "violated university police" and was fired. He later went to work for Metropolitan State University of Denver as the director of international business programs at the College of Business.

MSU's assistant director of media relations, Tim Carroll, has confirmed Dickerson is no longer employed there as of Tuesday. He did not say if Dickerson resigned or was fired, saying they cannot discuss personnel matters.

Dickerson's former student alleges he sexually assaulted her during an academic competition trip to Orlando, Florida in 2015.

UNA came under fire for their initial response to the lawsuit last week. Read that statement here.

