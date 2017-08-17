U.S. Space & Rocket Center to host solar eclipse event

The U.S. Space & Rocket Center is hosting a special event, the All American Eclipse to mark the coast-to-coast total solar eclipse.

On August 21, 2017, the moon will move between the sun and earth and this is the first time it will be visible in the United States since 1918.

Brad Travis and the WAFF 48 First Alert Storm Tracker will be at the event.

READ MORE: How to Protect Your Eyes During the Solar Eclipse

The north Alabama area will experience 97% totality, where the Moon covers 97% of the sun’s disk.

This event is sold out.

READ MORE: Availability for eclipse glasses around the TN Valley

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48