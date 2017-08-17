U.S. Space & Rocket Center to host solar eclipse event

Tuscumbia police say a man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting turned himself into police on Thursday morning.More >>
In a unanimous vote, the Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause that Madison County Commissioner Bob Harrison violated state ethics laws.More >>
The Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance is raising funds in order to pay the $25,000 fine Gov. Kay Ivey set for those who violate the Memorial Preservation Act.More >>
A spokesperson with Sequel Youth and Family Services, the company that runs Three Springs School of Madison, offered a statement following Monday’s late night incident.More >>
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.More >>
The fatal van attack on a crowded street in Barcelona, Spain is being treated as a terrorist attack, police said.More >>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
Tennessee Congressman Steve Cohen is introducing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
Professional wrestling icon Ric Flair is in critical condition following a surgery on Monday afternoon where he was placed in a medically induced coma.More >>
Multiple large marijuana growing fields were discovered in Jeff Davis County Thursday, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
