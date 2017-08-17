Rate hike possible for water and garbage in Colbert County

Customers of the Colbert County Water System should prepare for a possible rate increase, the amount of which remains unknown.

County Engineer John Bedford, who also runs the water department, said he had planned to ask county commissioners to increase by $2 the $23 cost for the first 2,000 gallons of water used by residential customers.

"I had a rate increase in my mind, just to stay whole with the system as it is," Bedford said.

He cited the increasing costs associated with water production, water purchased from other systems, system maintenance, and testing requirements from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.

Then he met with officials at Sheffield Utilities, who told him they were considering a fee increase to cover the higher costs of billing customers for the county water and household garbage departments.

Colbert County General Fund Accountant April Bearden said Sheffield Utilities charges the county 40 cents per customer per month to bill water department customers. She said Sheffield Utilities is considering increasing that amount to $1.80.

