Tuscumbia police search for suspect in shooting

Police are continuing their search for a man wanted on attempted murder charges.

Police detective Sgt. Wes Holland said warrants were issued Tuesday for the arrest of William Craig Burres, who authorities consider "armed and dangerous."

Burres, 34, of Tuscumbia, is wanted in connection with a shooting that took place in the parking lot of a convenience store at the intersection of W.F. Gardner Drive and U.S. 72.

Holland said the shooting was the result of a road rage incident between Burres and a 22-year-old Sheffield man.

