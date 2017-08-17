Beltline Road sewer extension is 6 months from completion

A Decatur Utilities contractor is six months from completing the Beltline Road sewer extension that officials hope will open up the northwest corner of the city to economic development.

The remaining phases north of Gordon Terry Parkway are awaiting the completion of a lift station at Alabama 20 and Beltline Road.

The city and DU are spending $9.56 million on the three phases north of Gordon Terry Parkway.

Jimmy Evans, Decatur Utilities gas, water and wastewater operations manager, said construction of phase 2, a gravity main along Beltline Road Southwest and McEntire Lane, and phase 4, a force main along Alabama 20, are complete. Only a final inspection remains on the fourth phase.

