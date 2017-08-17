Thursday is National Thrift Store Day and Black Cat Appreciation Day.

Greater Huntsville Humane Society (GHHS) is going to be celebrating both, with a 50% off ALL animal adoptions.

Come and visit our Thrift Store directly behind the shelter at 2812 Johnson Road.

Then stop in and see us at the shelter and meet our animals. It is a wonderful time to "Shop and Adopt!"

