Distracted driving caused fatal truck vs. bike crash on Limestone County

Distracted driving may have played a role in a fatal truck vs. bicycle crash that killed an Athens man earlier this month, according to a crash report.

The driver of a 2001 Ford Ranger Edge truck, 30-year-old Toney man Jacob Lewis, "was distracted by something inside the vehicle" and did not see Evaristo Ocampo, 66, riding a bicycle in the same direction, according to a crash report prepared by trooper Adriel Carr.

The collision happened on Alabama 127 near Sugar Hill Lane just after 8 a.m. Aug. 6, troopers said.

