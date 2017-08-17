Distracted driving caused fatal truck vs. bike crash on Limestone County

In a unanimous vote, the Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause that Madison County Commissioner Bob Harrison violated state ethics laws.More >>
The Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance is raising funds in order to pay the $25,000 fine Gov. Kay Ivey set for those who violate the Memorial Preservation Act.More >>
A spokesperson with Sequel Youth and Family Services, the company that runs Three Springs School of Madison, offered a statement following Monday’s late night incident.More >>
A manhunt is underway for a Tuscumbia man wanted in connection to a weekend shooting.More >>
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.More >>
The girl’s 2-year-old brother was unharmed, and she is being hailed as a hero.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
The woman’s husband found her near where she left her car when he looked down onto the coastal cliffs.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
It sounds just like the plot line of a television show- a woman naked and afraid, lost in remote woods. But Lisa Theris’ journey back to civilization was real life and a real struggle that lasted a month in Bullock County.More >>
A 50-year-old woman says it's a cruel world after youth beat her up at a gas station while people watched.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
The woman who survived a month naked and alone in the woods of rural Alabama is now getting national attention.More >>
We're just days away from the solar eclipse and if you want to watch, you need to protect your eyes.More >>
A new lock and chain bolt the front door of a century-old mausoleum in Akron after someone broke through the front doors, broke into a vault, and dumped a WWI veteran's body on the floor.More >>
