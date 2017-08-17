Browns Ferry nuke plant to increase power output

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission on Wednesday approved a TVA request to increase the power-generating capacity of the Browns Ferry Nuclear Power Plant in Limestone County.

The uprate will allow the nuclear plant to increase its power-generating capacity by 14.3 percent by increasing the maximum operating temperature of each of the plant’s three reactors and upgrading related systems.

In a statement, the NRC said staff had reviewed the Tennessee Valley Authority’s evaluations showing the plant “can handle the increased power level” and that NRC had conducted an independent confirmation of the calculations.

“The NRC staff determined that TVA could safely increase the reactors’ output primarily by upgrading certain plants systems and components,” the NRC said in a statement.

The NRC assessment focused on nuclear steam supply systems, instrumentation and control systems, and accident evaluations.

