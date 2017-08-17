Decatur teacher at the center of sex case remains on district payroll

A Decatur teacher who admitted in court filings to having a “romantic relationship” with at least one student likely will remain on the district’s payroll until her legal proceedings are completed, said Superintendent Michael Douglas.

He said Carrie Witt’s status with the district will remain “paid administrative leave” until an injunction blocking the school district from scheduling a due process hearing is lifted.

Witt, 44, who was assigned to teach U.S. government, economics, International Baccalaureate psychology and 12th-grade International Baccalaureate history for the 2015-16 term at Decatur High, has been on paid administrative leave since her arrest March 22, 2016.

Almost 11 months after being placed on leave, Witt’s attorneys filed a lawsuit against the school district after former Superintendent Dan Brigman attempted to schedule a termination hearing. The court sealed the proceedings in this lawsuit, which have not been made public.

Morgan County Circuit Judge Glenn Thompson last week ruled the 2010 law prohibiting school employees from having sex with students under the age of 19 was unconstitutional and dismissed the charges against Witt and former Falkville High contract teacher David Solomon.

