Lincoln County man with Alzheimer’s reported missing

The Lincoln County, Tennessee Sheriff’s Department is looking for a missing man with Alzheimer’s.

69-year-old Walter Pratt has been listed as a missing person after leaving his home Wednesday afternoon. He is in the early stages of Alzheimer’s.

Pratt is driving a 1997 red Ford Ranger with a tool box, a tag on the front with "Wally's Wagon" on it, and rounded chrome bedrails..

Anyone who sees him is asked to call the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department at 931-433-9821 or the Lincoln County Communications Center at 931-433-4522.

