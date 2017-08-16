Lincoln County man with Alzheimer’s located in Arkansas

A Lincoln County, Tennessee man with the early stages of Alzheimer’s has been located in Arkansas by law enforcement.

On Wednesday night, the Lincoln County Tennessee Sheriff's Department Sheriff’s Department says 69-year-old Walter Pratt had been listed as a missing person after leaving his home Wednesday afternoon.

The sheriff's department tells us Mr. Pratt was located about 2:45 on Thursday morning on I-530 around Pine Bluff, Arkansas.

Authorities tell us he is currently in the care of a local hospital nearby and will be reunited with his family.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48