Kitchen Cops; Back-to-back 60s for 1 of 10 low performers

The Shoney's in Athens scored a 78 during their recent health inspection. The maximum temperature allowed in order to keep bacteria from growing in cold-holding food is 41 degrees. The inspector reports eggs and ham were 14 degrees over that mark. Also, the icemaker needed to be cleaned.

The Fiesta Mexicana in the Athens shopping center scored an 82. When reheating, food must reach at least 165 degrees. The inspector reports rice fell 37 degrees short. They also lost points because of food items without date marks to indicate when they would expire.

Ninja Japanese Sushi & Steakhouse in Athens scored an 83. When cooling cooked food, there are time and temperature benchmarks that need to be followed to prevent bacterial growth. The inspector reports they failed to do that with sushi rice. Also, the icemaker needed to be cleaned.

The Tanner Chevron on Huntsville-Brownsferry Road scored a 67 for their reinspection after scoring a 65 last time, making them a back-to-back Kitchen Cops low performer. The LImestone County Health Department reports sausage biscuits were 20 degrees below the required minimum temperature for hot-holding food. They also lost points because the drink nozzles needed to be cleaned, and because of food items without date marks.

H & T General Merchandise in Florence scored a 75. The health department reports coolers were holding food at 48 degrees, which is 7 degrees over the required temperature. Also, corn dogs were held 35 degrees below the temperature needed for hot-holding food. Both issues were fixed when the inspector made a noninspection return visit a few days later.

The Fuel City Food Mart on Swancott Road in Madison scored an 80. The LImestone County Health Department reports chicken fingers were held 27 degrees below the minimum of 135 degrees required for hot-holding food. A cheeseburger was 19 degrees under that temperature, and pizza was 15 degrees off the mark.

Wheeler Dam Market on Highway 101 South in Rogersville scored an 81. They lost points because an ice machine needed to be cleaned.

FloBama in Florence scored an 84. The Lauderdale County Health Department reports finding a tub a slaw that did have a date of expiration mark. Also, some equipment that contacts food was damaged.

The Paradise Food Mart on Chisholm Road in Florence scored an 84. The inspector reports no hot water at a kitchen hand sink. That problem was fixed by simply opening the valve.

Oakdale Food Mart on Nick Davis Road in Athens earned an 84. The inspector reports the ice maker interior needed top be cleaned.

The Golden Corral in Florence shook off the "low performer" label with a reinspection score of 90, an eight point improvement over last time.

The Las Trojas Cantina Mexican Restaurant staff in Athens earned their way off of the low performers list, with an 87 for their reinspection, six points better than last time.

The Hibachi Express on North Memorial Parkway in Huntsville squeaked off the low performers list with an 86 after scoring an 81 last time. It takes an 85 to get off of the list and off of the health department's reinspection schedule.

Such-n-Such in Priceville, which specializes in to-go orders and catering, scored a 99, making them one of four Kitchen Cops high performers this week. The others, which each also scored a 99, are LawLers Barbecue Express in Owens Cross Roads, the deli at the Publix in Owens Cross Roads, and Madison Golf Center.

For health inspection scores from around the Tennessee Valley and across Alabama, click here.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48