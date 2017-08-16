Legal analyst, Huntsville residents weigh in on Alabama vs. Birmingham lawsuit

Birmingham city leaders face a lawsuit from the state attorney general after erecting a barrier to remove a Confederate monument from view in a city park. It happened Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: AL attorney general suing Birmingham, Mayor Bell for covering Confederate monument in Linn Park

The Alabama Memorial Preservation Act is 2017 legislation. It keeps local government from removing or obstructing Confederate monuments. When the mayor of Birmingham ordered the Confederate monument be covered with wooden panels, Alabama's attorney general said he had no choice but to file suit.

READ MORE: Ivey signs protections for Confederate, other monuments

"So you have a 2017 law and the attorney general is asking the court to enforce this," said WAFF 48 News legal analyst Mark McDaniel. "The attorney general is asking the court to declare that the city of Birmingham is in violation of that law and punish the city for violating that law."

This lawsuit has two counts. First, the attorney general wants the judge to admit Birmingham is in violation of the law. The second is to fine the city $25,000 per day as long as the monument is covered up.

WAFF 48 News spoke to folks around Huntsville about what they think should happen to the future of Alabama Confederate monuments.

"I don't understand why we're blocking things that are history anyway. I don't know why it's a problem for people to see the monument. I know in other places, they're tearing them down, kicking them. I just don't agree with it," Jon Paul Agrelius said.

Others had differing opinions.

"I think it should come down. Like I was explaining earlier, the flag and statue are symbols of hate. It’s a part of history, but it’s also a symbol of hate because there are a lot of dark days that happened behind that flag,” Eric Webster said.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48