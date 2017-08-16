AL Ethics Commission finds probable cause against Madison Co. commissioner

In a unanimous vote, the Alabama Ethics Commission found probable cause that Madison County Commissioner Bob Harrison violated state ethics laws. Specifically, Harrison is accused of using his political position for personal gain.

The case is now in the hands of the Madison County District Attorney's Office.

Madison County District Attorney Robert Broussard said he has not yet seen anything in writing. He also said he doesn't have a good timeline for when he will actually get the case.

The ethics commission investigates complaints of ethics violations of state employees and officials and conducts hearings under the Grand Jury Secrecy Act to determine if probable cause exists for possible prosecution.

