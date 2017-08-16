Campaign started to remove Confederate monument from Huntsville courthouse

The Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance is raising funds in order to pay the $25,000 fine Gov. Kay Ivey set for those who violate the Memorial Preservation Act.

The law prevents local governments from removing or renaming Confederate monuments that have been standing for 40 years or more.

Dexter Strong, a member of the Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance, said the group thinks the monument “belongs maybe at a Confederate cemetery or a museum but not where the law is supposed to be executed.”

Ivey visited Huntsville on Wednesday. She said “we need to preserve our history, the good, the bad, the ugly.”

TVPA set up a GoFundMe page to raise money to pay the significant fine. So far, the group has raised close to $2,000.

Strong says that if for some reason the group cannot raise the amount needed, they plan to work with other groups to create a memorial to honor the victims of lynchings.

