Florence is getting excited for solar eclipse

The eclipse glasses in the Shoals are hard to come by. On Wednesday, people waited nearly three hours at a library to get their hands on some.

"Locally I don't know anyone else who has them," said University of North Alabama professor Mel Blake.

Just the first 70 people got to take home the special glasses at the Florence library. They've been getting calls nonstop asking about where you can find them. So far, every place is sold out in the Shoals. The only place that will be handing out glasses is UNA's planetarium event nightly at 7, Florence Library Thursday at 4 p.m. and Tuscumbia Spring Park during the solar eclipse Monday, but remember to come early if you want to snag a pair.

"It's tremendous. It's the sort of problem you want to have where there is literally more people interested than you can ever accommodate. I bet we could fill Florence Arena and give a talk," Blake said.

Blake, who is also the director at the planetarium, only has a few hundred left to hand out at the special programs. He hopes everyone will learn how to watch the eclipse safely, understand exactly how it works and the history behind them.

"For the Florence area, the moon will pass in front of the sun and will cover 96 percent of it so there will be just a little tiny smile shaped thin wedge of the sun left from the Florence area when the eclipse reaches its maximum," Blake said.

Lowe’s, Spec’s in downtown Florence and Florence Eye Center did have glasses but sold out last week.

