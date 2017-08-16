Former Ider assistant town clerk charged with theft of town funds

A former assistant town clerk is charged with stealing thousands of taxpayer dollars in DeKalb County.

Chief Buddy Crabtree said that a discrepancy was noticed by city officials in the books, so they started an investigation with an audit.

48-year-old Pamela Thompson Harris was placed on leave by the town of Ider when the discrepancy was found in June. She was later fired.

Crabtree said tens of thousands of dollars was stolen. The chief said the audit showed money was taken from the town's payroll and through use of the town's credit cards.

Crabtree said Harris hadn't been working for the town very long.

“She was employed by the city for about 18 months. The instances from what we could determine started late 2016," said Crabtree.

Crabtree said Harris was placed in the DeKalb County Jail on a $60,000 cash bond. She has since been released.

Crabtree also said Harris has paid back the money.

