Former Ider assistant town clerk charged with theft of town funds

The Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance is raising funds in order to pay the $25,000 fine Gov. Kay Ivey set for those who violate the Memorial Preservation Act.More >>
The Tennessee Valley Progressive Alliance is raising funds in order to pay the $25,000 fine Gov. Kay Ivey set for those who violate the Memorial Preservation Act.More >>
A spokesperson with Sequel Youth and Family Services, the company that runs Three Springs School of Madison, offered a statement following Monday’s late night incident.More >>
A spokesperson with Sequel Youth and Family Services, the company that runs Three Springs School of Madison, offered a statement following Monday’s late night incident.More >>
A manhunt is underway for a Tuscumbia man wanted in connection to a weekend shooting.More >>
A manhunt is underway for a Tuscumbia man wanted in connection to a weekend shooting.More >>
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.More >>
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.More >>
A trial that started Monday is already over after a jury found Charles Carrither not guilty on Tuesday.More >>
A trial that started Monday is already over after a jury found Charles Carrither not guilty on Tuesday.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
Charnesia Corley believes newly-released dashcam video will prove her case against the Harris County, TX, Sheriff's Office. The video was recorded two years ago, but she still feels the pain of what happened that night.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
New photos have been released that show just how much damage was inflicted on the body of Lisa Theris during the month she was missing in the woods of Bullock County.More >>
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.More >>
The father of missing Alabama native Natalee Holloway appeared on NBC's "Today Show" Wednesday morning to discuss the latest development in the ongoing search for his daughter.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
A massive air and sea search is underway for five missing soldiers who were on board an Army chopper that crashed late Tuesday off Oahu.More >>
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.More >>
Two very different groups joined forces outside Charleston City Hall Tuesday to send a unified call for peace and civil conversations amid racial tensions.More >>
The Thomasville Police Chief Troy Rich announced at a prayer vigil on Wednesday that the driver of a golf cart, who drove toward protesters, has been arrested.More >>
The Thomasville Police Chief Troy Rich announced at a prayer vigil on Wednesday that the driver of a golf cart, who drove toward protesters, has been arrested.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A Canadian woman who lost her engagement ring 13 years ago while weeding her garden on the family farm is wearing it proudly again after her daughter-in-law pulled it from the ground on a misshapen carrot.More >>
A Canadian woman who lost her engagement ring 13 years ago while weeding her garden on the family farm is wearing it proudly again after her daughter-in-law pulled it from the ground on a misshapen carrot.More >>
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.More >>
A mother has been arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, criminal neglect for failing to provide adequate medical care for her 19-month-old child, and by failing to take the child to the emergency room at an appropriate time, according to an arrest warrant.More >>