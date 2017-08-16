Jackson County man accused of growing nearly two dozen pot plants

Jackson County deputies say they found nearly two dozen marijuana plants growing behind a home just outside of Scottsboro. (Source: WAFF)

A Jackson County man is jailed after drug agents seize nearly two dozen marijuana plants from near his home.

40-year-old David Benjamin Richey is charged with first-degree possession of marijuana.

Sheriff's officials say they found 21 plants approximately 7 feet tall growing behind his home on Snodgrass Road just outside of Scottsboro on Wednesday afternoon. They also claim they found marijuana inside the home.

"He came out and claimed possession of the marijuana plants, allowed investigators to go inside and do a search inside the residence where they located a small quantity of manicured marijuana which was in the garbage," said Jackson County Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen.

Richey is being held awaiting bond to be set.

