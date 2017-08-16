Tuscumbia man wanted in road rage shooting turns himself in, released on bond

Tuscumbia police say a man wanted in connection with a weekend shooting turned himself into police on Thursday morning.

Investigators say 34-year-old William Craig Burress turned himself in with his attorney and immediately bonded out.

Burress was wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of W.F. Gardner Drive and U.S. 72 late Saturday night. Chief Tony Logan said the shooting was the result of a road rage incident.

Logan said at least 10 shots were fired, but no one was injured. Police say people inside the convenience store witnessed the shooting.

Two vehicles and a propane tank were struck by bullets. Police say it is lucky the propane tank didn't explode. The 22-year-old victim also had a gun and shot back.

Police say Burress and the other driver had known each other prior to this incident.

"The victim, in this case, was behind Mr. Burress and Mr. Burress felt like this person had run up on him in his vehicle and when the victim turned into the Texaco Mr. Burress exited his vehicle and armed and started firing," Logan said. "One of the victims who came out of the store crawled in the floor board of their vehicle until it was all over with."

"That is a very active store at 10:30 at night. A lot of people in there and we also got the highway because when you are shooting. I mean the bullets have to go somewhere so we are just very fortunate that no one else was hurt in the incident and it was a very dangerous situation and we are treating it so," Logan said.

Burress' bond was set at $50,000.

