'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Tuscumbia road rage shootout

A manhunt is underway for a Tuscumbia man wanted in connection to a weekend shooting.

Police are looking for 34-year-old William Craig Burress. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Burress is wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of W.F. Gardner Drive and U.S. 72 late Saturday night. Chief Tony Logan said the shooting was the result of a road rage incident.

Logan said at least 10 shots were fired, but no one was injured. Police say people inside the convenience store witnessed the shooting.

Two vehicles and a propane tank was struck by bullets. Police say it is lucky the propane tank didn't explode. The 22-year-old victim also had a gun and shot back.

Police say Burress and the other driver had known each other prior to this incident.

"The victim in this case was behind Mr. Burress and Mr. Burress felt like this person had ran up on him in his vehicle and when the victim turned into the Texaco Mr. Burress exited his vehicle and armed and started firing," Logan said. "One of the victims who came out of the store crawled in the floor board of their vehicle until it was all over with."

"That is a very active store at 10:30 at night. A lot of people in there and we also got the highway because when you are shooting. I mean the bullets have to go somewhere so we are just very fortunate that no one else was hurt in the incident and it was a very dangerous situation and we are treating it so," Logan said.

Anyone with any information about Burress' whereabouts is asked to call the Tuscumbia Police Department at 256-383-3121.

Bond will be set at $50,000 once they arrest Burress.

