'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Tuscumbia road rage shooting

A manhunt is underway for a Tuscumbia man wanted in connection to a weekend shooting.

Police are looking for 34-year-old William Craig Burres. Police say he is considered armed and dangerous.

Burres is wanted for attempted murder in connection with a shooting in the parking lot of a gas station at the intersection of W.F. Gardner Drive and U.S. 72 late Saturday night. Chief Tony Logan said the shooting was the result of a road rage incident.

Logan said at least 10 shots were fired, but no one was injured. People inside the convenience store witnessed the shooting.

Anyone with any information about Burres' whereabouts is asked to call the Tuscumbia Police Department at 256-383-3121.

