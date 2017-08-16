Madison County man found not guilty in ex-wife's murder

A trial that started Monday is already over after a jury found Charles Carrithers not guilty on Tuesday.
Carrithers was arrested in 2014 and later indicted for the murder of his ex-wife Mary Carrithers.
In 2012, acting on a tip, investigators dug up the yard behind the home at Carrithers' last known address in Owens Cross Roads. This was a year after she was reported missing. Deputies used a backhoe and cadaver dogs and found nothing.
Mary's remains were discovered two years later in a wooded area in Morgan County.
Court documents show Carrithers was discharged on Wednesday.
