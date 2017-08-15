2017 has most escapees, runaways from Three Springs in recent history

A spokesperson with Sequel Youth and Family Services, the company that runs Three Springs School of Madison, offered a statement following Monday’s late night incident.

Two teenagers are now in the Limestone County Jail, accused of killing a man after escaping the Three Springs facility. Jacobe Carter and Arron Jones both face capital murder and burglary charges.

This is the full statement Sequel Youth and Family Services Vice President Steve Gilbert provided:

In the aftermath of what is a tragic incident, our thoughts first go out to those directly impacted. The program immediately contacted local law enforcement and regulatory bodies to make them aware of the situation. We are taking every reasonable precaution to ensure the safety and security of all our students and the community. The program has and will continue to be completely cooperative and helpful to the law enforcement and regulatory bodies. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim, his family, all families and people who have been affected.

But concerned neighbors in Madison say this is becoming a trend.

"Our concern is that the security at this facility doesn't seem to be up to speed, so there are dangerous people roaming around the community," Paul Daugherty said.

Carter and Jones aren't the first to recently escape Three Springs juvenile facility. But this time around, neighbors in Madison say they had no idea anyone was on the loose.

"They obviously were dangerous people and it would have been nice before I sent my kids to the bus stop to know there were dangerous kids in the community,” Daugherty said.

WAFF 48 News asked Madison's police chief, David Jernigan, why Madison residents didn't get any warning when the incident occurred. He said they send alerts to residents when escapees are on the loose.

Carter and Jones were technically runaways, not escapees, according to police. They were in custody of Alabama's Department of Human Resources as opposed to the Department of Youth Services where they would have been considered escapees.

"It's becoming more and more common than we'd really like to see," Daugherty said.

He’s right. WAFF 48 News dug into Three Springs' runaway and escapee history: Records show 2017 has been a big year for runaways and escapees. Here’s their recent history:

2013: 1 runaway

2014: 1 runaway

2015: 0

2016: 1 escapee

2017: 4 runaways, 1 escapee (Jan. 1 - Aug. 15)

Police say the trend is concerning, so much so that Jernigan has a meeting set up with Three Springs about their security Wednesday morning.

As for Tuesday night, a Three Springs spokesperson said they’re taking extra security measures on campus. That spokesperson also said no children will \ be able to go outside, and they'll have additional overnight staff.

On top of that, corporate staff will be on campus Wednesday to discuss extra safety precautions and to provide additional training.

