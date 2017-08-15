Rep. Mo Brooks finishes third in GOP Senate race

Alabama’s voters have decided on a Democratic candidate for the Senate primary election in November. Meanwhile, two Republican candidates will have a runoff election on Sept. 26.

U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, who represents Alabama’s 5th District, announced his run for the Alabama Senate seat once held by Jeff Sessions two months ago to the day.

The seat is currently held by Luther Strange, who was appointed by disgraced former Gov. Robert Bentley only hours after the Senate confirmed Sessions as U.S. attorney general.

Brooks announced his candidacy on the Dale Jackson radio show on May 15. He immediately kicked off a four-city tour of the state, an effort to introduce himself to voters outside his Northern Alabama base.

"I am running for the United States Senate because America's status as the greatest nation in world history is at risk because Congress is failing the American people by not rising to the challenges America faces,” Brooks said in a statement announcing his candidacy.



He added, “We must remember and defend the foundational principles that have made us the greatest nation in world history … And that is exactly what I will do as the next United States Senator from the great state of Alabama!"

Hope turned to disappointment for Brooks and his supporters Tuesday night, when he came up short in the GOP primary. He finished third behind Strange and former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, the charismatic outsider.

Firmly stuck in third place throughout the campaign and unable to gain a foothold with the electorate, Brooks faced criticism in July for his decision to release a campaign ad featuring footage from the aftermath of the shooting rampage that wounded House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and hurt four others.

The day of the shooting, while waiting at the hospital, I avoided the news/audio/video as much as possible. This makes my stomach turn. — Brett Horton (@bretthhorton) July 24, 2017

Despite the criticism, Brooks stood behind the ad.

"The truth is always appropriate," he told NBC News. "It’s one thing to talk about defense of the Second Amendment, it’s another thing to have lived through an assassination attempt and to reaffirm your commitment to the Second Amendment right to bear arms," Brooks said.

With Strange firmly entrenched as the GOP frontrunner, and all the Washington money and support that comes with that coveted status, there were times that appeared the deck was stacked against Brooks. Something he did more than allude to in his concession speech in front of supporters gathered at Real Estate Row in Huntsville.

Decrying the scorched-earth political tactics employed by Strange and the Republican Senate Campaign Committee, Brooks congratulated Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, “K Street Lobbyists” and “the establishment” for their primary victory.

“Nancy Pelosi and I are not best friends, okay?,” Brooks said, responding to one of the more contentious claims made by the Strange campaign.

“If you don’t take my word for it, ask Nancy Pelosi.”

Brooks said a deception campaign prevailed around the state of Alabama—everywhere except the 5th Congressional District, which he carried.

“You ranked me No. 1 in your hearts and on your ballots,” Brooks said before announcing his intention to seek re-election to Congress in 2018.

Before exiting the stage with his wife, Brooks shared a sincere message of congratulations for “principled, honest and honorable campaign of” Roy Moore, who will face Strange in a runoff off Sept. 26.

