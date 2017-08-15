Strange, Moore head to GOP Senate runoff; Jones wins Democratic side

Alabama’s voters have decided on a Democratic candidate for the Senate primary election in November. Meanwhile, two Republican candidates will have a runoff election on Sept. 26.
On the Republican side, Roy led with more than 145,000 votes but only 40 percent of the votes. Sitting U.S. Sen. Luther Strange had 32 percent of the votes with 86 percent of the precincts reported.
Their Democratic opponent, former U.S. attorney Doug Jones won his party’s side. He won with 64 percent of the vote with 85 percent of the precincts reporting.
Strange was appointed to the Senate earlier this year by then-Gov. Robert Bentley following Jeff Sessions appointment as U.S. attorney general.
Prior to this, Strange served as Alabama’s attorney general since 2011. Some of his highlights from that time included work on litigation over the Deepwater Horizon spill and chairing the Republican Attorneys General Association among other things.
A made cornerstone of Strange's Senate campaign was his defense of President Donald Trump's agenda.
Moore served as Alabama's Chief Justice, but was removed from the Alabama Supreme Court twice. But Moore says his willingness to stand for something separates him from the Washington norm.
Moore ran on a campaign saying federal lawmakers typically don't stand on principles and succumb to whims and career and financial promises. He said he wants less government intervention in the state.
Jones was appointed as the U.S. attorney for the northern half of Alabama in 1997. He gained prominence there in the prosecution of two men for their role in the 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing.
He left office for private practice in 2001.
Jones said he is running for Senate in order to bring Democratic issues back into focus and focus on issues like raising minimum wage and health care. Jones refers to these as “kitchen table issues.”
Strange received several high-profile endorsements for his Senate run, including from Trump, the National Rifle Association, Alfa Farmers and National Right to Life.
Jones’ endorsements include former Vice President Joe Biden.
Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.
Alabama’s voters have decided on a Democratic candidate for the Senate primary election in November. Meanwhile, two Republican candidates will have a runoff election on Sept. 26.More >>
Alabama’s voters have decided on a Democratic candidate for the Senate primary election in November. Meanwhile, two Republican candidates will have a runoff election on Sept. 26.More >>
Polls close at 7 p.m. and we'll have election results available in this story as the votes are finalized.More >>
Polls close at 7 p.m. and we'll have election results available in this story as the votes are finalized.More >>
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
Alabama voters will be casting ballots Tuesday in party primaries for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.More >>
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.More >>
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.More >>
A Publix shopping center is being proposed to replace the closed Kroger shopping center on Hughes Rd. in Madison. The plan has not been approved, but will go before the planning commission this week.More >>
A Publix shopping center is being proposed to replace the closed Kroger shopping center on Hughes Rd. in Madison. The plan has not been approved, but will go before the planning commission this week.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
James Alex Fields Jr., of Ohio, faced a judge via video conference at 10 a.m. Fields said he did not have the money to hire a lawyer; however, one of the victims is related to the public defender.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.More >>
Governor Roy Cooper said it's time for confederate monuments to come down across North Carolina and outlined a plan for their removal.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
Mayor Bell has ordered the 52-foot Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument to be covered in Linn Park.More >>
Mayor Bell has ordered the 52-foot Confederate Soldiers and Sailors Monument to be covered in Linn Park.More >>
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >>
Former Georgia House Minority Leader and candidate for governor of the state Stacey Abrams is calling for the Confederate carvings on Stone Mountain to be removed.More >>
State and federal drug enforcement agents have arrested six Mississippi healthcare professionals, including a doctor and his medical assistant, on felony drug charges, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
State and federal drug enforcement agents have arrested six Mississippi healthcare professionals, including a doctor and his medical assistant, on felony drug charges, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
A child with autism was harassed by older boys in his Mansfield, England, neighborhood. One threw a piece of wood with a nail in it.More >>
A child with autism was harassed by older boys in his Mansfield, England, neighborhood. One threw a piece of wood with a nail in it.More >>