Strange, Moore head to GOP Senate runoff; Jones wins Democratic side

Alabama’s voters have decided on a Democratic candidate for the Senate primary election in November. Meanwhile, two Republican candidates will have a runoff election on Sept. 26.

On the Republican side, Roy led with more than 145,000 votes but only 40 percent of the votes. Sitting U.S. Sen. Luther Strange had 32 percent of the votes with 86 percent of the precincts reported.

Their Democratic opponent, former U.S. attorney Doug Jones won his party’s side. He won with 64 percent of the vote with 85 percent of the precincts reporting.

Strange was appointed to the Senate earlier this year by then-Gov. Robert Bentley following Jeff Sessions appointment as U.S. attorney general.

Prior to this, Strange served as Alabama’s attorney general since 2011. Some of his highlights from that time included work on litigation over the Deepwater Horizon spill and chairing the Republican Attorneys General Association among other things.

A made cornerstone of Strange's Senate campaign was his defense of President Donald Trump's agenda.

Moore served as Alabama's Chief Justice, but was removed from the Alabama Supreme Court twice. But Moore says his willingness to stand for something separates him from the Washington norm.

Moore ran on a campaign saying federal lawmakers typically don't stand on principles and succumb to whims and career and financial promises. He said he wants less government intervention in the state.

Jones was appointed as the U.S. attorney for the northern half of Alabama in 1997. He gained prominence there in the prosecution of two men for their role in the 1963 16th Street Baptist Church bombing.

He left office for private practice in 2001.

Jones said he is running for Senate in order to bring Democratic issues back into focus and focus on issues like raising minimum wage and health care. Jones refers to these as “kitchen table issues.”

Strange received several high-profile endorsements for his Senate run, including from Trump, the National Rifle Association, Alfa Farmers and National Right to Life.

Jones’ endorsements include former Vice President Joe Biden.

