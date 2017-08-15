DeKalb County Commission seeks federal road grant

If you live in Dekalb County, then you already know that some of the roads need attention.

The DeKalb County Commission is working to make your drive smoother.

Tuesday the commission voted to seek federal money for three and one-half miles of roads in the Hammondville area.

County officials believe the roads are in such bad shape that they're a danger to the school buses that must travel them.

Tuesday the DeKalb County Commission got the ball rolling, hoping to improve some of the roads in the county by approving an application for a federal grant.

Deep potholes, erosion and other problems are plaguing county roads 608, 1000, 1001 and 1002.

The grant request is to repave all or portions of them.

Approximately 100 households are on the roads.

Commission President Ricky Harcrow says a lot of roads in the county need work. They haven’t seen an increase in road funding in 25 years.

He says these roads meet the criteria of this type of grant.

"They're bad. That's the reason they qualified and, of course, the number of residents on the roads. We're just looking forward to getting those improved and our future plans are along that same direction," says Harcrow.

Chairman Harcrow hopes to get an answer to the grant request by the end of the year.