Publix being proposed to replace closed Madison Kroger

A plan for a 75,000-square foot shopping center has been proposed for 300 Hughes Rd. The Madison location was previously anchored by a Kroger shopping center which closed in 2016.

Publix would be the centerpiece of the new shopping center, with approximately 54,000 square feet devoted to a grocery store and the remaining 21,000 square feet divided into separate retail suites.

If approved, the project will be divided into two phases due to existing tenant lease agreements.

Phase I would include the construction of a 7,700-square foot retail section to be completed prior to the demolition of the existing retail section where Golden China and Papa Johns are currently located.

Concurrently, the existing grocery space would be demolished.

Phase II would consist of those existing tenants being relocated to the newly constructed shops, with the remaining vacated shops being demolished. An ATM kiosk drive-thru is also included in the Phase II plan.

Phase I is would begin in September 2017 with a five-month duration and Phase II would begin in early 2018 with an October 2018 turnover. A grand opening would follow.

According to the city’s website, the proposal will go before the planning commission this Thursday at 5:30 p.m.

Read the full proposal here:

