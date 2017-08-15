Fort Payne approves 1 cent sales tax increase

If you live in Fort Payne, get ready to pay more in sales tax. That's because on Tuesday, the city council approved a one cent sales tax.

The tax did pass by a very narrow vote, but the big question now is how will the money be spent.

"If your revenue is going up 1.6 percent and your expenses go up 3 percent, it doesn't take long to figure out how you’re going in the hole. That's the bottom line," said Fort Payne Councilman Wade Hill.

Citing increased pressures on the budget, the Fort Payne City Council voted 3-2 to increase the sales tax rate from 8 to 9 percent. It's expected to bring in an additional $2.8 million annually.

The money is going to the general fund and the council will decide later how it will be spent. Some residents told the council the windfall should be shared across the city.

"I'm OK with the sales tax but I think a percentage of that has to be earmarked for the school system," said local business owner Jack Davidson.

In particular, plans to build a new Fort Payne High School.

"If this sales tax passes, we'll see a new school. However, you guys have to work it out. That's what you have to do," said former Fort Payne City Councilman Walter Watson.

City officials believe they could begin collecting the tax sometime in November.

