Fort Payne approves 1 cent sales tax increase

A Publix shopping center is being proposed to replace the closed Kroger shopping center on Hughes Rd. in Madison. The plan has not been approved, but will go before the planning commission this week.More >>
The two suspects in Madison's Monday night homicide have each been charged with capital murder and sent to the Limestone County Jail.More >>
On Monday night in the Shoals, people gathered for a vigil to stand up against hate in all forms because of recent actions in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
A former inmate with a mental illness is suing the Madison County Sheriff's Office, alleging that corrections officers violated his constitutional rights by attacking him.More >>
There was a major drug bust in Marshall County. Drug agents seized more than two and a half pounds of methamphetamine and arrested two people.More >>
A woman determined to see her loved ones again endured a harrowing ordeal for weeks in the woods of Bullock County. Her survival story is being called a miracle.More >>
A Ridgeville man said he wasn't surprised after he found out he had been fired after his employers saw him in a New York Times photo at the white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.More >>
The leader of a North Carolina based group associated with the Ku Klux Klan says he is glad that a woman died while taking part in a protest in Charlottesville, VA over the weekend.More >>
According to someone with a title that makes it sound like he would know something, you can’t trust current eclipse maps.More >>
The former South Carolina trooper who pleaded guilty in connection to a high-profile shooting of a man during a traffic stop has been sentenced.More >>
Aug. 4 is a date Wisconsin mother Aleece Giest will never forget. Both her daughters were born on that day.More >>
Protesters greeted Trump's New York homecoming with signs bearing messages like "stop the hate, stop the lies" and chanting "shame, shame, shame" and "not my president!"More >>
Collierville Police Department charged two people with vandalism after racist graffiti was written on a car outside Collierville High School.More >>
Unless you’re really out of the loop, you know we’re right on the brink of a solar eclipse in our area. And if this is the first you're hearing of the eclipse, you should know you'll need special glasses in order to view it safely. While the moon will be covering the sun, parts of the sun will still be exposed, and you risk irreversible eye damage if you don’t protect yourself on August 21.More >>
State and federal drug enforcement agents have arrested six Mississippi healthcare professionals, including a doctor and his medical assistant, on felony drug charges, according to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.More >>
