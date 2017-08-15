2 Huntsville teens facing robbery charges after shooting

Huntsville police have charged Caleb Whitesell, 17 and Jason Cantrell, 16 both of Huntsville with robbery following a drug related shooting Friday night.

Investigators tell us, officers responded to reports of shots fired in a parking lot of Brittany Point Apartments on Bailey Cove Road around 9 p.m. on Friday.

A short time later they received a call of a gunshot victim at a home in Owens Cross Roads. After further investigation, it was determined that the 17-year-old victim was attempting to sell drugs to the other two teens when one of them pulled a handgun and shot the victim in the neck.

Whitesell and Cantrell left the scene and the victim drove to a residence in Owens Cross Roads. He was transported from there to the hospital for treatment of a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Whitesell and Cantrell have both been charged as adults with robbery, but the investigation is ongoing and additional charges could be made.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48