Huntsville man arrested after car dealership shooting

Huntsville police have charged 21-year-old Phillip Gilliam with assault in connection with a shooting that happened on Friday afternoon at a local car dealership.

Investigators tell us officers responded to reports of a shooting near the Bill Penney Service Department in the 4000 block of University Drive around 1:15 Friday afternoon.

Gilliam, an employee, was attempting to sell a pistol in a case to a 23-year-old male. The male paid Gilliam with counterfeit money and attempted to run to a car with the pistol.

READ MORE: Male shot near Huntsville car dealership; suspect in custody

Gilliam drew another handgun and ran after the male firing shots at him. The male got into the passenger side of a waiting car and while leaving the scene Gilliam fired more shots at the car.

Police tell us the male was struck in the torso by one of the bullets. The driver drove away and dropped the victim off in the area of University Drive and Boxwood Drive.

He was transported to the hospital in serious condition but is expected to recover.

Gilliam has been charged with assault in the first degree. The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Report an Error | Submit a Tip to WAFF 48