2 facing drug charges in Morgan County

Hartselle police were dispatched to Lowes in Hartselle, in reference to an individual passed out in the parking lot on Monday, August 14.

When officers arrived on the scene, they made contact with 32-year-old Steven Whitworth and 31-year-old Brandon Elkins. Investigators say officers saw Elkins in a vehicle passed out. Once the EMT's arrived on the scene they were able to get Elkins to become responsive.

During the investigation, officers located what they believed to be methamphetamine and a glass smoking pipe within the vehicle. The Morgan County Drug Task Force Agency arrived on scene and field tested a crystal substance that returned positive as methamphetamine.

Whitworth and Elkins were both arrested and charged with the unlawful possession of a controlled substance – methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Both men's bonds are set at $1,300 a piece. Elkins additionally had outstanding warrants for his arrest with Morgan County Sheriff's Office.

